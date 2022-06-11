Manic Street Preachers postpone Peterborough show due to COVID-19

Manic Street Preachers have postponed tomorrow’s (June 12) show at the Peterborough Embankment, after frontman James Dean Bradfield tested positive for COVID-19.

Sharing the news on social media yesterday evening (June 10), the band confirmed that ticketholders would be contacted “by their point of sale” over the weekend.

The Manics are yet to announce a new date for their Peterborough show, which is their only headliner scheduled for the immediate future. They noted, however, that they “hope to reschedule for as soon as possible”.

Next month will see the Manics perform at two UK festivals, hitting the stage at Suffolk’s Latitude on Sunday July 24, and at Y Not in Derbyshire on Friday July 29. They’ll play the former alongside names like Nova Twins, Alfie Templeman and Caroline, with the latter boasting sets from the likes of the Courteeners, Blossoms and Nothing But Thieves. On Saturday August 13, the Manics will take to Herefordshire to headline this year’s Lakefest.

Back in April, the Manics revealed that they’d recorded a studio version of their cover of Madonna‘s ‘Borderline’. The band had previously debuted their rendition of the 1984 hit during their set at BBC 6 Music Festival. The band are yet to announce a release date for the recorded cover.

In March, the Manics performed their 1998 single ‘If You Tolerate This Your Children Will Be Next’, which was inspired by the Spanish Civil War, at the Concert For Ukraine. The two-hour benefit show raised money for the Disasters Emergency Committee‘s (DEC) Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal, and also sported sets from Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello, Snow Patrol and more.