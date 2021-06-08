Manic Street Preachers reschedule their NHS tribute shows

Manic Street Preachers have rescheduled their pair of upcoming NHS tribute shows in Cardiff.

The Welsh trio had intended to play the gigs at the Cardiff Motorpoint Arena in December last year, but those dates were moved to July 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Manic Street Preachers have confirmed this morning (June 8) that their rescheduled July dates have been moved for a second time.

The gigs – both of which are sold out – will now take place on Sunday 19 and Monday 20 September due to “the recently announced capacity restrictions and continued uncertainty over if the shows can be played in full in July”.

Manic Street Preachers have moved their previously announced shows in July at the Cardiff Motorpoint Arena to Sunday 19th and Monday 20th September 2021. All tickets remain valid for the rescheduled dates. More info at: https://t.co/GuuAh3gPKZ pic.twitter.com/taFBNbpWd5 — Manic Street Preachers (@Manics) June 8, 2021

The first night (September 19) will still be a free show for NHS workers, while the following night (September 20) is a ticketed event open to the public with all profits going to NHS Wales charities.

All tickets remain valid for the rescheduled dates. Ticketholders who are unable to attend the free show for NHS staff in September should contact Ticketmaster so the tickets can be offered to another member of NHS staff. Refunds will be offered to anyone who cannot attend the fundraising gig the following night.

Last month Manic Street Preachers shared ‘Orwellian’, the first preview of their upcoming new album ‘The Ultra Vivid Lament’.

“The track is about the battle to claim meaning, the erasing of context within debate, the overriding sense of factional conflict driven by digital platforms leading to a perpetual state of culture war,” the band said in a statement. “As with many songs on the record, it was written on the piano by James Dean Bradfield.

“Musically, it echoes ABBA, the majesty of Alan Rankine’s playing in The Associates and Talk Talk’s ‘It’s My Life’ with a Lindsey Buckingham [Fleetwood Mac] guitar solo. It felt like the perfect sonic and lyrical introduction to ‘The Ultra Vivid Lament’.”

The band will also embark on a UK tour in September after their pair of NHS shows – you can find tickets and more information here.