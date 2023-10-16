Manic Street Preachers and Suede add huge Eden Sessions show to joint 2024 UK and Ireland tour

Manic Street Preachers and Suede have added an Eden Sessions show to their joint 2024 UK and Ireland tour – find out how to get tickets below.

The bands, who toured Europe together in 1993 before recreating the line-up for a North American tour in 2022, recently announced a joint UK and Ireland tour for next year. Both acts head to Japan, Singapore and Taiwan this winter for other shared dates.

Today (October 16) the Manics and Suede have revealed a fresh date for the tour, which sees them stop by Cornwall to play the Eden Sessions on June 29, 2024. It’s the first Sessions show announced for next year so far.

Advertisement

Tickets go on general sale this Thursday (October 19) at 5.30pm BST here. Inside Track members have access to pre-sale tickets today – see below.

Manic Street Preachers and @SuedeHQ will play next year’s Eden Sessions at Cornwall’s Eden Project on Saturday June 29th 2024 Fan presale opens today at 3pm. Tickets go on general sale on Thursday October 19th at 5:30pm from: https://t.co/XURvSv9Oy3 pic.twitter.com/tAYUoP0TDr — Manic Street Preachers (@Manics) October 16, 2023

The Suede x Manics Tour is coming to The Eden Sessions. An exclusive fan pre-sale begins at 3PM today: https://t.co/5YhneXmdBE – SuedeHQ pic.twitter.com/D1mQVVEpDM — Suede HQ (@suedeHQ) October 16, 2023

Rita Broe, Managing Director of Eden Sessions Ltd, said in a statement: “The Eden Sessions has a tradition of bringing together world-class artists, and this legendary duo is no exception. Suede and Manic Street Preachers will be an unforgettable night and will go down in Eden Sessions history.”

On the joint tour each act will play an approximate 75 minute set comprising roughly 16 songs and will take it in turns to play last each evening. At the time of writing, it’s not known which band will perform first at the Eden Sessions show.

Manic Street Preachers and Suede UK and Ireland tour 2024:

Advertisement

JUNE

Friday 28 – Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod*

Saturday 29 – Eden Sessions

JULY

Tuesday 2 – Dublin Trinity College **

Friday 5 – Cardiff Castle *

Wednesday 10 – Edinburgh Castle *

Friday 12 – Manchester Castlefield Bowl *

Saturday 13 – Leeds Millenium Square **

Thursday 18 – London Alexandra Palace Park **

*Manic Street Preachers close the show

**Suede close the show

Meanwhile, Suede are currently promoting their acclaimed ninth album ‘Autofiction’, with a run of their own UK headline shows coming up this December.

Manic Street Preachers have been touring in support of 2021’s ‘The Ultra Vivid Lament‘, while they’ve also back in the studio working on that album’s follow-up.