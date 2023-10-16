NewsMusic News

Manic Street Preachers and Suede add huge Eden Sessions show to joint 2024 UK and Ireland tour

The show in Cornwall forms part of their joint tour next summer

By Charlotte Krol
James Dean Bradfield of Manic Street Preachers, and Brett Anderson of Suede
James Dean Bradfield of Manic Street Preachers; Brett Anderson of Suede. CREDIT: Shirlaine Forrest/Redferns; Mark Holloway/Redferns

Manic Street Preachers and Suede have added an Eden Sessions show to their joint 2024 UK and Ireland tour – find out how to get tickets below.

The bands, who toured Europe together in 1993 before recreating the line-up for a North American tour in 2022, recently announced a joint UK and Ireland tour for next year. Both acts head to Japan, Singapore and Taiwan this winter for other shared dates.

Today (October 16) the Manics and Suede have revealed a fresh date for the tour, which sees them stop by Cornwall to play the Eden Sessions on June 29, 2024. It’s the first Sessions show announced for next year so far.

Advertisement

Tickets go on general sale this Thursday (October 19) at 5.30pm BST here. Inside Track members have access to pre-sale tickets today – see below.

Rita Broe, Managing Director of Eden Sessions Ltd, said in a statement: “The Eden Sessions has a tradition of bringing together world-class artists, and this legendary duo is no exception. Suede and Manic Street Preachers will be an unforgettable night and will go down in Eden Sessions history.”

On the joint tour each act will play an approximate 75 minute set comprising roughly 16 songs and will take it in turns to play last each evening. At the time of writing, it’s not known which band will perform first at the Eden Sessions show.

Manic Street Preachers and Suede UK and Ireland tour 2024:

Advertisement

JUNE
Friday 28 – Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod*
Saturday 29 – Eden Sessions

JULY
Tuesday 2 – Dublin Trinity College **
Friday 5 – Cardiff Castle *
Wednesday 10 – Edinburgh Castle *
Friday 12 – Manchester Castlefield Bowl *
Saturday 13 – Leeds Millenium Square **
Thursday 18 – London Alexandra Palace Park **

*Manic Street Preachers close the show
**Suede close the show

Meanwhile, Suede are currently promoting their acclaimed ninth album ‘Autofiction’, with a run of their own UK headline shows coming up this December.

Manic Street Preachers have been touring in support of 2021’s ‘The Ultra Vivid Lament‘, while they’ve also back in the studio working on that album’s follow-up.

You May Like

Advertisement

TRENDING

Advertisement