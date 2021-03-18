Manic Street Preachers and Supergrass lead Camper Calling 2021 line-up

Manic Street Preachers and Supergrass are among the acts set to perform at this summer’s Camper Calling festival – check out the line-up so far below.

The three-day event, which was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus, will take place at Ragley Hall, Warwickshire between August 27 and August 29. Tickets are available now from here.

With the government outlining its plan to lift all COVID measures by June 21, organisers have confirmed they are “optimistically moving forward” with plans for “the best Camper Calling yet”.

“The sense of community, joy and togetherness that festivals bring is something we are all longing for right now,” said festival director Shelley Mears.

“We can’t wait to be back in a field dancing with you and your loved ones under the sun!”

Joining headliners Manics and Supergrass on the “eclectic bill” are the likes of Pixie Lott, The Pigeon Detectives, Embrace, Dub Pistols, The Magic Numbers and more across the Bank Holiday Weekend.

Elsewhere, festival-goers will be able to enjoy various family activities, wellness and wellbeing programmes as well as a range of street food.

Earlier this year, bill-toppers Manic Street Preachers shared a list of song titles from their “work in progress” 14th album. James Dean Bradfield and co. previously revealed that they’d been working on their next record during lockdown.

Updating fans on the follow-up to 2018’s ‘Resistance Is Futile’ in January, Nicky Wire explained there was “more writing and much more recording to complete” for the project, adding: “Hope you can all hear it sometime this year.”

Supergrass, meanwhile, reunited after almost a decade’s absence for a surprise performance at Glastonbury’s Pilton Party in 2019. Last August, they played at the socially distanced Virgin Money Unity Arena in Newcastle.