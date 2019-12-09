Manic Street Preachers tease ‘Gold Against The Soul’ reissue

Manic Street Preachers have hinted they will re-release their 1993 album ‘Gold Against The Soul’.

The Welsh rockers today (December 9) posted a photo of two CDs marked with the word “remastered” and stamped with the date of December 5, 2019.

An official statement about the reissue has not yet been made.

‘Gold Against The Soul’ was the band’s follow-up to their 1992 debut album ‘Generation Terrorists’ and contained the hit singles ‘From Despair To Where’, ‘Roses In The Hospital’, ‘La Tristesse Durera’ and ‘Life Becoming A Landslide’ . In an archive A&E blog feature, NME wrote that the group’s second record “sticks out for lovers and haters alike as a point of contention” but “as an adrenalin-pumping rock album” it’s “neither weak, confused nor a black sheep.”

The Manics have been in a retrospective mood of late. Last month their live concert film Be Pure Be Vigilant Behave, shot by their long-time collaborator and BAFTA-winning director Kieran Evans, hit cinemas for special screenings. The film documents the band’s acclaimed 20th anniversary tour of their seminal 1994 album ‘The Holy Bible’.

Meanwhile, Manic Street Preachers recently went on tour alongside the Welsh rugby team in Japan, where they invited the squad’s Jamie Roberts on stage to perform.

Speaking about his thoughts on the Manics’ next album, bassist Nicky Wire last year told NME: “I just think musically, James [Dean Bradfield, frontman] is bursting with electricity. You can feel it in him. He’s got that desire to start up again. He was talking to me about ideas on how to make things more expansive.”