Manic Street Preachers tease ‘Gold Against The Soul’ reissue – and seem to confirm themselves for Glastonbury

Manic Street Preachers have started to tease the reissue of their second album ‘Gold Against The Soul’, while also appearing to confirm themselves for Glastonbury 2020.

The Welsh rock veterans excited fans last year when they shared an image of two “remastered” CDs for ‘Gold Against The Soul‘, hinting at a later release date for 2020. Now, they’ve shared some revamped footage of themselves on tour in Asia in 1993 led by the words “Words are never enough – just cheap tarnished glitter” (lyrics taken from their single ‘From Despair To Where’).

The clip also appears to be directed by their longtime collaborator Kieran Evans, who recently worked with the band on films for the reissues of their seminal albums ‘The Holy Bible’, ‘Everything Must Go’ and ‘This Is My Truth Tell Me Yours’.

Advertisement

The Manics have also shared a list of potential covers to be included in their summer setlists. Atop the list which includes famous covers such as The The’s ‘This Is The Day’, Nirvana’s ‘Pennyroyal Tea’ and Guns N’ Roses’ ‘Sweet Child O’ Mine’ is the header: ‘GLASTO/G DAY/KILLERS/FESTIVALS’ – suggesting that they’ll be be appearing at Glastonbury alongside their dates supporting Green Day, The Killers, and numerous other festival slots.

So far, Glastonbury 2020 have confirmed headliners Taylor Swift and Paul McCartney, as well as announcing Lana Del Rey for a Pyramid Stage performance and Diana Ross for the legends’ slot. Other rumoured acts include Kendrick Lamar, The Strokes, Wolf Alice and Supergrass, with the full line-up set to be announced in the coming month or so ahead of tickets going on re-sale in April.

‘Gold Against The Soul’ was the band’s follow-up to their 1992 debut album ‘Generation Terrorists’ and contained the hit singles ‘From Despair To Where’, ‘Roses In The Hospital’, ‘La Tristesse Durera’ and ‘Life Becoming A Landslide’ . In an archive A&E blog feature, NME wrote that the group’s second record “sticks out for lovers and haters alike as a point of contention” but “as an adrenalin-pumping rock album” it’s “neither weak, confused nor a black sheep.”

As well as gearing up for a summer of stadium shows supporting The Killers and Green Day throughout the UK and Europe, the Manics are currently at work on the follow-up to 2018’s acclaimed ‘Resistance Is Futile‘.

Advertisement

Speaking about his thoughts on the Manics’ next album, bassist Nicky Wire told NME back in 2018: “I just think musically, James [Dean Bradfield, frontman] is bursting with electricity. You can feel it in him. He’s got that desire to start up again. He was talking to me about ideas on how to make things more expansive. “I’ve some words on the go, but there’s no coherent message. I’ve just been listening to [1998 album] ‘This Is My Truth’ a lot. It’s such a deep and heavy album for a record that was so big. It just makes you realise that you can push the limits and have success.”