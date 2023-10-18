Mannequin Pussy announce new album ‘I Got Heaven’ and share new single ‘I Don’t Know You’

Mannequin Pussy have announced their new album ‘I Got Heaven’ and have shared their latest single ‘I Don’t Know You’.

The song is the second single to be taken from their upcoming album, following the title track which arrived in August. Speaking of ‘I Don’t Know You’ in a press release, the band said: “This is simply a song about having a crush. About the excitement and playful fantasy that can come from meeting someone unexpectedly at a festival, or on the street, or in line at the grocery store.”

They continued: “You don’t know when you’ll see them again but the rush of their possibility lingers, making you yearn to know more about them.” Directed by Mason Mercer and Anthony Miralles, the song’s accompanying video features the band performing in a barn. Check it out below.

‘I Got Heaven’ will be the band’s fourth studio album and is set for release on March 1 via Epitaph – pre-order it here. It also marks band’s first LP since 2019’s ‘Patience’.

Speaking about the creation of this LP and working with producer John Congleton, frontwoman Marisa Dabice said: “When I’ve written songs, it’s usually a very solitary process, so this was shedding a lot of those hermit-like qualities to do something intensively collaborative. Your best work comes when you allow other people into it.”

‘I Got Heaven’ has been described as a “visceral and stunning album for people who aren’t content with the status quo”, made by people who challenged themselves and got out of their comfort zone, per the press release.

”We’re supposed to be living in the freest era ever so what it means to be a young person in this society is the freedom to challenge these systems that have been put on to us,” added Dabice. “It makes sense to ask, what ultimately am I living for? What is it that makes me want to live?”

The ‘I Got Heaven’ album tracklist is:

1. ‘I Got Heaven’

2. ‘Loud Bark’

3. ‘Nothing Like’

4. ‘I Don’t Know You’

5. ‘Sometimes’

6. ‘OK? OK! OK? OK!’

7. ‘Tell Me Softly’

8. ‘Of Her’

9. ‘Aching’

10. ‘Split Me Open’

Mannequin Pussy have also announced a special intimate show at the Windmill in Brixton on November 15. Tickets will go on sale on Oct 20 at 10am BST – visit here to purchase.

Additionally, the band are set to kick off their US tour at the start of next month, starting with a gig at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. From there, they will make stops in Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, Georgia, New York, Illinois and more, before drawing the US leg to an end with a gig in Miami, Florida. Find a full list of tour dates and remaining tickets here.

In other Mannequin Pussy news, earlier this year, frontwoman Marisa Dabice appeared in a music video for one of Japanese Breakfast’s new singles.

Released on March 2, the singer – real name Michelle Zauner – first teased the track by directing followers to her TikTok account, which showed behind-the-scenes footage from a forthcoming music video starring Dabice.