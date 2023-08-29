Mannequin Pussy return with intense new single, ‘I Got Heaven’

Mannequin Pussy have returned with their first new music in two years. Check out the single ‘I Got Heaven’ below.

The new track marks the Philadelphia indie-punk band’s first new release since their EP, ‘Perfect’, which arrived back in 2021. It also sees the band reverse ideas in modern Christianity, stripping it down to its core values.

“I got heaven inside of me / And I’m an angel / I was sent here / To keep you company / I’m on an endless march to nothingness /With only breath inside my chest,” vocalist Marisa Dabice erupts in the track.

The track was produced by indie rock producer John Congleton, and also comes alongside a nature-inspired music video directed by Mason Mercer and Anthony Miralles. Watch it below.

“‘I Got Heaven’ is a song intended to merge the sacred and the profane and to serve as a reminder that we are all perfect exactly as we have been made and that no one gets to decide how a life should or should not be lived,” Dabice said, explaining the meaning behind the new single.

“Heaven is here on a planet that gave us everything we needed to survive. Heaven is in the plants, in the water and in the animals who we share this world with. Heaven is inside of me and inside of you,” she added, before going on to explain how religion can be turned into a way to cause a divide in society.

“The weaponisation of Christianity for political means, for individual profit and power, as a tool to intentionally divide us is one of the greatest threats to our modern world and a threat to our ability to find solidarity through love. To allow the hatred and the violence and the noise to rise is to reject our sacred purpose as individuals, which is simply to love.”

At time of writing, Mannequin Pussy have not announced any details of a new album, however, the members have previously promised fans that more new music is on the horizon, and set for release soon. If the new material does turn out to be taken from an upcoming record, it will be the band’s first LP since ‘Patience’, which was released in 2019.

Additionally, the band are set to kick off their US tour at the start of next month, starting with a gig at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. From there, they will make stops in Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, Georgia, New York, Illinois and more, before drawing the US leg to an end with a gig in Miami, Florida. Find a full list of tour dates and remaining tickets here.

In other Mannequin Pussy news, earlier this year, frontwoman Marisa Dabice appeared in a music video for one of Japanese Breakfast’s new singles.

Released on March 2, the singer – real name Michelle Zauner – first teased the track by directing followers to her TikTok account, which showed behind-the-scenes footage from a forthcoming music video starring Marisa Dabice of Mannequin Pussy.