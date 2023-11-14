Mannequin Pussy share new single ‘Sometimes’ and announce 2024 North American tour

Mannequin Pussy have shared their latest single ‘Sometimes’, along with dates for a 2024 North American tour.

‘Sometimes’ is the third single to be released from the band’s forthcoming fourth studio album ‘I Got Heaven’. The track follows ‘I Don’t Know You‘ and the lead single ‘I Got Heaven‘. The LP is set for release on March 1, 2024 via Epitaph Records. Pre-order the album here.

Speaking about the song in a press release, frontperson Marisa “Missy” Dabice said: “‘Sometimes’ is the internal conversation and subsequent battle that comes with facing your own desires.”

They continued: “It is a song about the struggle of feeling a deep need for one’s independence while at the same time accepting that you are longing for someone who would understand you and be enough to draw you away from your solitude. It is the anger you feel at someone for making you feel desire. For allowing that desire to distract you from your work and your self and your mission.”

‘I Got Heaven’ has been described as a “visceral and stunning album for people who aren’t content with the status quo”, made by people who challenged themselves and got out of their comfort zone, per the press release.

”We’re supposed to be living in the freest era ever so what it means to be a young person in this society is the freedom to challenge these systems that have been put on to us,” said Dabice. “It makes sense to ask, what ultimately am I living for? What is it that makes me want to live?”

The band have also announced a 2024 North American tour. It will kick off on April 2024 with stops across major cities such as Pittsburgh, Chicago, New York, Austin, Seattle, Philadelphia and more. Fan pre-sale for the tour has begun and is accessable with the code “HEAVEN”. General ticket sale will commence on Friday, November 17 at 10am ET. Visit here for tickets.

Mannequin Pussy ‘I Got Heaven’ 2024 North American tour dates are:

NOVEMBER

15 – London, UK, Windmill Brixton

16 – London, UK, Windmill Brixton

18 – L’hospitalet De Llobregat, ES, Primavera Sound

APRIL 2024

5 – Durham, NC, Motorco Music Hall

6 – Richmond, VA, The Broadberry

8 – Pittsburgh, PA, Thunderbird Cafe & Music Hall

10 – Chicago, IL, Thalia Hall

11 – Indianapolis, IN, Hi-Fi Indy

12 – Cleveland Heights, OH, Grog Shop

13 – Columbus, OH, The King of Clubs

15 – Nashville, TN, The Basement East

16 – Atlanta, GA, Terminal West

18 – Fort Worth, TX, Tulips

19 – Houston, TX, House of Blues Bronze Peacock

20 – Austin, TX, Mohawk

22 – Santa Fe, NM, Meow Wolf

24 – Phoenix, AZ, Crescent Ballroom

26 – Los Angeles, CA, The Fonda

27 – San Francisco, CA, August Hall

29 – Portland, OR, Wonder Ballroom

30 – Seattle, WA, The Crocodile

MAY 2024

2 – Salt Lake City, UT, Soundwell

4 – Denver, CO, Bluebird Theater

5 – Fort Collins, CO, Aggie Theatre

7 – Minneapolis, MN, Fine Line

8 – Madison, WI, High Noon Saloon

10 – Detroit, MI, Saint Andrew’s Hall – The Shelter

11 – Toronto, ON, Horseshoe Tavern

13 – Cambridge, MA, The Sinclair

14 – Cambridge, MA, The Sinclair

16 – Brooklyn, NY, Brooklyn Steel

17 – Washington, DC, The Atlantis

22 – Philadelphia, PA, Union Transfer

In other Mannequin Pussy news, earlier this year, frontwoman Marisa Dabice appeared in a music video for one of Japanese Breakfast’s new singles.

Released on March 2, the singer – real name Michelle Zauner – first teased the track by directing followers to her TikTok account, which showed behind-the-scenes footage from a forthcoming music video starring Dabice.