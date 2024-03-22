Many killed after Russian concert venue is attacked by terrorists

Up to 40 people have been killed and 100 wounded after a terror attack at a concert in Russia.

A group of gunmen opened fire at the Crocus City Hall on the outskirts of Moscow and more than a third of the building is on fire, according to reports from Russian state media (via The New York Times).

An explosion was also reported at 9:32 pm local time (6.32pm GMT) and emergency services are trying to rescue people from the venue’s roof.

The incident happened ahead of the Russian rock band Picnic’s performance at the venue.

Videos reportedly verified by The New York Times show multiple people holding guns entering Crocus City Hall, a shopping mall and concert venue in Krasnogorsk, a suburb on the northwestern outskirts of Moscow. The videos are said to show people wounded on the ground.

There has been no confirmation of who might be responsible for the attack, but state media agencies reported that there were up to five perpetrators involved.

Russia’s Investigative Committee also said it has opened a criminal case into a terrorist act and dispatched its investigators to the scene.

Emergency services claim more than 100 people have already been evacuated from the building.

Moscow Mayor Sergei S. Sobyanin said that multiple people had been killed and called it a “terrible tragedy.” He said all large events planned for the weekend will now be cancelled.

In St. Petersburg, more than 400 miles from Moscow, shopping centres were also reportedly being evacuated.