Maps gears up for debut US shows

Mercury Prize-nominee James Chapman is hitting America

Mercury Music Prize nominee James Chapman aka Maps is gearing up for a short US tour.

These will be the first-ever shows from Maps who was beaten in last week’s awards by Klaxons who took home the gong for their ‘Myths Of The Near Future’ album.

Maps who was nominated for his bedroom-recorded album ‘We Can Create’, performed at the prestigious ceremony.

The tour will see Maps play three west coast shows, and two on the east coast, both of which will take place in New York.

The dates are:

Seattle, WA KEXP Benefit – Crocodile Café (September 22)

San Francisco, CA Bottom Of The Hill (24)

Los Angeles, CA Spaceland (presented by KCRW) (26)

New York, NY Mercury Lounge (28)

Brooklyn, NY Luna Lounge (29)

–By our New York staff.

