Marcus Mumford and Maren Morris cover Daisy Jones & The Six song ‘Look at Us Now (Honeycomb)’

Marcus Mumford and Maren Morris have covered ‘Look at Us Now (Honeycomb)’, a song from new TV show Daisy Jones & The Six.

The song is sung by stars Riley Keough and Sam Claflin in the Amazon Prime Video show, but it was co-written by Mumford and Grammy-winning producer Blake Mills.

Mumford and Morris have now covered the song for Amazon Music, with Mumford explaining: “Blake and I wrote ‘Look at Us Now (Honeycomb)’ together – with a bit of help – about a year and a half ago for Daisy Jones & The Six.

Advertisement

“This time around, we stripped the song right back down to acoustic guitar and a vocal – which is how it was written – and then kind of built it back up from there until we landed on an arrangement that we liked.

“I’ve been a fan of Maren for a long time – both her solo music and her work with The Highwomen – and this duet needed a voice like hers. We’re just honestly so thankful she agreed to do it.”

Morris added: “Shows depicting the reality of what it takes to become a band or what it’s really like touring can so often get it wrong. One of the components of Daisy Jones is that they chose to ground this fictional universe with real songwriting. The music in the show that Blake Mills created and the incredible performances by the actors gives this world a heartbreaking authenticity. I’m so honoured to have gotten to sing on ‘Look at Us Now’ with Marcus.”

Listen to their version of ‘Look at Us Now (Honeycomb)’ below, alongside a video documenting the creation of the cover.

Advertisement

A synopsis of Daisy Jones & The Six reads: “Daisy Jones & The Six follows a rock band in the 1970s from their rise in the LA music scene to becoming one of the most famous bands in the world and explores the reason behind their split at the height of their success.”

Read NME‘s interview with its stars here.

Elsewhere, Marcus Mumford is set to reunite with Mumford & Sons this summer as the final headliners of Portsmouth’s Victorious Festival.

The event is due to take place on the Southsea seafront in Portsmouth between August 25-27. Jamiroquai and Kasabian will top the bill on the Friday and Saturday evenings, respectively.

Mumford & Sons haven’t performed in the UK since 2019, per Setlist.fm. The group released their fourth and most recent studio album, ‘Delta’, the previous year. Banjoist/guitarist Winston Marshall quit the band in 2021 after receiving criticism for praising right-wing agitator Andy Ngo.

Since then, frontman Mumford has dropped his debut solo record, 2022’s ‘(Self-Titled)’, and toured the project across the UK and North America.

The singer-songwriter teased Mumford & Sons’ fifth full-length album last November. “The next thing really is to get in the room with the boys in the band and start playing each other the songs we’ve written,” he explained.