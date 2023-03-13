Marcus Mumford, Anna Calvi, Hozier and more for Turkey and Syria fundraiser at Royal Albert Hall

Marcus Mumford, Anna Calvi and Hozier are among the artists set to play a fundraising event for Turkey and Syria in London next month.

On Saturday, April 15, the famous Royal Albert Hall will host the event, which will raise funds for War Child and the Turkey Mozaik Foundation in response to the deadly recent earthquake.

The night will also feature guest appearances by Olivia Colman, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Omid Djalili, as well as the Turkish and Syrian Solidarity Ensemble.

Olivia Colman said of her involvement: ‘Why would I NOT take part? If it was my family, people I knew and loved, I would hope people would do what they could to help me. I don’t know how anyone could read about another human’s suffering and not want to do something.”

Marcus Mumford added: “I’ve been a Global Ambassador for War Child UK since 2014 and in that time I’ve been privileged to see their vital work in Central African Republic, Iraq, Gaza and Jordan. But now, more than ever, they need our support to help provide safety, education and psycho-social support for children in conflict zones and I’m deeply honoured to be standing alongside these brilliant artists to amplify their incredible work.”

Also set to perform are Dermot Kennedy, Nilüfer Yanya and James Bay.

Tickets go on sale from 10am GMT on Friday, March 17 here and here with all proceeds going to War Child and the Turkey Mozaik Foundation.

Following the devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, we're hosting a charity fundraiser on 15 April in aid of War Child and the Turkey Mozaik Foundation. Priority booking for Friends and Patrons: 10am on Wednesday

General sale: 10am on Friday 🎟️ https://t.co/61FoRJ9cgs pic.twitter.com/2pLNmmcHwX — Royal Albert Hall (@RoyalAlbertHall) March 13, 2023

Artists and events across the music industry have been raising funds for Turkey and Syria in recent weeks following the earthquake.

Emily Eavis, co-organiser of the Glastonbury Festival, said: “With the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria affecting so many people, we wanted to offer a draw of unique Glastonbury 2023 prizes to raise what we can to help with the relief efforts.”

Last month, Glastonbury offered fans the chance to win tickets to this year’s festival through a prize draw in aid of the Turkey-Syria Earthquake Appeal, while BTS member Suga donated ₩1,000,000 (roughly US$76,000) to aid earthquake victims.

Elsewhere, AJ Tracey recently announced the launch of a limited edition t-shirt, with proceeds going to Turkey and Syria earthquake relief.

The rapper shared a post on his social media, writing that all proceeds from sales would go to Islamic Relief. The charity is providing aid to those affected by the 7.8 magnitude earthquake on February 6.