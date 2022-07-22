Marcus Mumford announces 2022 North American tour

Marcus Mumford has announced a North American headline tour for 2022 – tickets will be available from here.

The Mumford & Sons frontman will hit the road stateside this autumn in support of his debut solo album ‘(Self-Titled)’, which is due to arrive on September 16 via Island (pre-order here).

The tour is set to kick off in Boulder, Colorado on September 19 ahead of further shows in Denver, Seattle, Portland and Los Angeles throughout the rest of that month. In early October, Mumford will resume the stint in Ventura, California.

He’ll then make stop-offs in cities such as Austin, Dallas, Chicago, Detroit, Nashville, Portland, New York and Boston. The final gig will take place in Toronto, Canada on November 10.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am local time next Friday (July 29) – you’ll be able to purchase yours from here. Fans can access a pre-sale at the same time on Tuesday (July 26) by signing up here.

Danielle Ponder will open for Mumford at the September 19–October 14 concerts (except October 9), with The A’s supporting from October 17–November 10 (except October 30). You can see the full itinerary below.

US and Canada Tour on sale July 25th Pre-sale available at https://t.co/ipqk1HFE1n pic.twitter.com/xlh2C7F3t2 — Marcus Mumford (@marcusmumford) July 22, 2022

Marcus Mumford’s 2022 North American dates are as follows:

SEPTEMBER

19 – Boulder, CO – Fox Theatre

20 – Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre

24 – Las Vegas, NV – iHeartRadio Music Festival

26 – Seattle, WA – The Paramount Theatre

27 – Portland, OR – Keller Auditorium

30 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

OCTOBER

4 – Ventura, CA – Majestic Ventura Theatre

6 – El Cajon, CA – The Magnolia

7 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

9 – Austin, TX – ACL Fest

10 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

11 – Dallas, TX – Majestic Theatre

14 – New Orleans, LA – Orpheum Theater

16 – Austin, TX – ACL Fest

17 – Tulsa, OK – Cain’s Ballroom

18 – Kansas City, MO – Midland Theatre

20 – Milwaukee, WI – The Pabst Theater

21 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee

22 – Saint Paul, MN – Palace Theatre

24 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre

25 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

26 – Louisville, KY – Brown Theatre

28 – Durham, NC – Durham Performing Arts Center

29 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern

30 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

NOVEMBER

1 – Asheville, NC – Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

2 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

3 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia

5 – Portland, ME – State Theater

7 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

8 – Boston, MA – Wang Theatre – Boch Center

10 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall

A UK and Ireland headline tour will follow in mid-November, including a show at the Shepherd’s Bush Empire in west London.

Marcus Mumford has already previewed the forthcoming ‘(Self-Titled)’ with the single ‘Cannibal’. Produced by Blake Mills, the record will feature Brandi Carlile, Phoebe Bridgers, Clairo and Monica Martin.

Earlier this week, Mumford confirmed that Steven Spielberg directed the official video for ‘Cannibal’.

The full ‘(Self-Titled)’ tracklist is as follows:



1. ‘Cannibal’

2. ‘Grace’

3. ‘Prior Warning’

4. ‘Better Off High’

5. ‘Only Child’

6. ‘Dangerous Game’ (ft. Clairo)

7. ‘Better Angels’

8. ‘Go In Light’ (ft. Monica Martin)

9. ‘Stonecatcher’ (ft. Phoebe Bridgers)

10. ‘How’ (ft. Brandi Carlile)