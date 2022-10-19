Watch Marcus Mumford and Ben Lovett perform two songs together live in the US

Marcus Mumford‘s solo tour featured a performance with his Mumford & Sons bandmate Ben Lovett at The Midland Theatre in Kansas City last night (October 18) – watch footage of the show above.
- READ MORE: Marcus Mumford on solo album ‘(self-titled)’: “I’ve never felt so fulfilled around a project”
After travelling out to the show, Lovett got on stage to perform the band’s singles ‘I Will Wait’ and ‘Ditmas’, taken from their 2012 album ‘Babel’ and 2015’s ‘Wilder Mind’ respectively.
Marcus Mumford is scheduled to embark on a UK and Ireland headline tour in November – you can find any remaining tickets here and see the full list of dates below. It’ll follow his current run of North American concerts – you can buy any remaining tickets here.
NOVEMBER 2022
14 – Leadmill, Sheffield
15 – 02 Shepherds Bush Empire, London
18 – The Nick Rayns LCR, UEA, Norwich
19 – 02 Institute 1, Birmingham
20 – Uni Great Hall, Exeter
22 – Marble Factory, Bristol
23 – Albert Hall, Manchester
24 – Invisible Wind Factory, Liverpool
26 – SWG3 Galvanisers, Glasgow
28 – Olympia, Dublin
The singer previously performed the single ‘Grace’, taken from his new album, on The Late Late Show With James Corden earlier this month (October 1).
In an interview about the album with NME, Mumford spoke of how ‘Grace’ was written about the moment he told his mother of the sexual abuse he experienced as a child, which is explored on debut single and album opener ‘Cannibal’.
Reviewing ‘(self-titled)’ upon its release in September, NME wrote: “While it is undoubtedly an emotional and often heart-breaking listen, it’s also a record full of defiance, hope and faith. It shows that even after the deepest, most cutting trauma, it’s somehow possible to find peace and begin again.
“Mumford recently told NME that writing this album “saved” him; it’s likely to help save many others too.”