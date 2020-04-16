Marcus Mumford has recorded a special acoustic version of his recent Major Lazer collaboration ‘Lay Your Head On Me’ — watch the official video of his performance first on NME below.

The Mumford & Sons frontman teamed up with the trio last month for the unexpected single, which was co-written with MØ. The track, which was Mumford’s first solo credit on a song as a featured artist, came about after Mumford struck up a friendship with Major Lazer’s Diplo.

Mumford has now recorded an acoustic version of ‘Lay Your Head On Me’, and its accompanying performance video, which was filmed at London’s Eastcote Studios, can be viewed below.

‘Lay Your Head On Me’ followed on from Mumford’s charity cover of ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’, which sought to benefit the Grenfell Foundation and War Child UK. In an Instagram Live video, Mumford explained of the song: “It felt like we could get something out in the world that would benefit both of those organisations.”

The Mumford & Sons frontman has been an outspoken voice on the Grenfell Tower tragedy, and he recently told NME about how he hopes there will be a “renewed sense of urgency” in resuming the Grenfell Tower Inquiry when the coronavirus crisis comes to an end.

“I don’t think the government response has been enough and I don’t think it ever has been,” he said about the inquiry. “I know efforts have been made and I don’t want to get into the politics of it, but I know that the justice issue is a major priority for people in the community.”