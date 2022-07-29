Listen to Marcus Mumford’s new solo single ‘Grace’

Marcus Mumford has shared a new song called ‘Grace’ – you can listen to it below.

The track is the second taste of the Mumford & Sons frontman’s debut solo album ‘(Self-Titled)’, which is due for release on September 16 via Island (pre-order here).

The rough-and-ready, country-tinged song serves as the first official single from the upcoming record, following on from this month’s ‘Cannibal’.

“Well, how should we proceed?/ Without things getting too heavy/ Even though I’d never tell you everything/ I could’ve sworn I’d dropped that bomb on you already,” Mumford belts out in the first verse.

‘Grace’ is accompanied by an official video directed by Diane Martel (Miley Cyrus), which reflects the “cathartic themes” of the singer-songwriter’s first LP. Tune in here:

Produced by Blake Mills, ‘(Self-Titled)’ will feature Brandi Carlile, Phoebe Bridgers, Clairo and Monica Martin.

Mumford will showcase the album on a UK and Ireland headline tour in November – you can find any remaining tickets here. It’ll follow an extensive run of North American concerts this autumn (buy tickets here).

Earlier this week, Marcus Mumford confirmed that Steven Spielberg had directed the official video for ‘Cannibal’. Captured in one shot on his phone, it marked the first music video that the legendary filmmaker has helmed.

The full ‘(Self-Titled)’ tracklist is as follows:



1. ‘Cannibal’

2. ‘Grace’

3. ‘Prior Warning’

4. ‘Better Off High’

5. ‘Only Child’

6. ‘Dangerous Game’ (ft. Clairo)

7. ‘Better Angels’

8. ‘Go In Light’ (ft. Monica Martin)

9. ‘Stonecatcher’ (ft. Phoebe Bridgers)

10. ‘How’ (ft. Brandi Carlile)