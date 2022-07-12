Marcus Mumford reveals Clairo and Phoebe Bridgers are on new solo album

Marcus Mumford has revealed that Clairo and Phoebe Bridgers will be on his upcoming new solo album.

In a handwritten note shared to Instagram earlier today (July 12), Mumford revealed that his new solo album would arrive on September 16 and that it would feature the likes of Clairo, Bridgers and more.

He wrote: “In January 2021, facing demons I danced with for a long time in isolation, I wrote a song called ‘Cannibal’.

“I took it to my friend Blake Mills, and we began the process of making this album, dear to my heart, called (self titled).

“It comes out September 16th 2022, produced by Blake Mills, and featuring Brandi Carlile, Phoebe Bridgers, Clairo and Monica Martin.”

You can see the post here:

Back in June, there was speculation that Mumford would launch a solo career.

According to Page Six, the singer was said to have shared the news during a live set at a Spotify event on the French Riviera on June 20 as part of Cannes Lions International Festival Of Creativity 2022.

The report claims Mumford told the intimate audience that he was performing new material for the first time, and said that it would soon be available to stream on Spotify.

One attendee told the outlet: “He just said today is day one for his next thing.”

He also recently shared a pair of videos on social media that see him working on music in the studio.

Mumford and Sons are yet to follow up on their fourth studio album, ‘Delta’, which came out in 2018. Reviewing that record, NME’s Jordan Bassett wrote: “A decade after they began their bid to become the most popular band in the world, Mumford & Sons are still pushing into unfamiliar territory.

“Lyrically, the record deals with the onset of maturity and this, combined with that forward-thinking approach, suggests Mumford & Sons are here for the long haul. It’s far from perfect album, but the band’s hunger for new sounds must be applauded.”