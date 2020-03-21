Mumford & Sons frontman Marcus Mumford has shared a new cover of ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ to benefit the Grenfell Foundation and War Child UK – hear it below.

The singer played the cover, which is now on all streaming services, on Instagram Live while in self-isolation over coronavirus worries.

Read more: How you can help your local independent record shop amid the coronavirus crisis

Explaining the idea behind releasing the new song on the Instagram Live stream, and revealing the charities that would benefit, Mumford said: “It felt like we could get something out in the world that would benefit both of those organisations.”

Here’s a song for you, because it feels like the right time to get it out. All proceeds from this song will go to Grenfell Foundation and War Child UK. Listen: https://t.co/wwREEe1WHk

Donate: https://t.co/KpSpN1OHqY pic.twitter.com/3W3Dw466zS — Mumford & Sons (@MumfordAndSons) March 20, 2020

Advertisement

Earlier this week, radio stations across Europe and including the BBC played ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ in tandem in a bid to show solidarity amid the continuing coronavirus pandemic.

The 1963 song was played at 7.45am GMT yesterday (March 20) on BBC Radio 1’s weekend breakfast show with Matt Edmondson and Mollie King, Zoe Ball’s Radio 2 show, and Lauren Laverne’s BBC 6 Music show.

Mumford is the latest artist to share new material in light of the coronavirus outbreak, which is seeing millions self-isolating in their homes.

Advertisement

Death Cab For Cutie’s Ben Gibbard shared new song ‘Life In Quarantine’ as part of his ongoing ‘Live From Home’ series this week, while Glass Animals frontman Dave Bayley yesterday took on a Nirvana cover from his home studio.

Many artists have headed online to host virtual gigs for fans while much of the world is in quarantine or self-isolation.