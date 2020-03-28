Margo Price delays album release due to coronavirus, covers John Lennon to apologise

Margo Price has postponed the release of her third album ‘That’s How Rumors Get Started’ due to the coronavirus pandemic. Price announced the news on social media overnight, citing “circumstances [that] are beyond our control”.
The country singer-songwriter offered a cover of John Lennon‘s ‘Nobody Told Me’ to disappointed fans on Youtube. Watch it below:
Price’s statement says “realistically” the album’s new release date will be sometime in summer of this year.
“Even the record plants have halted production of vinyl. I want to be able to play this album live and tour with my band all over the world and I know that time will come,” she said.
“Until then, take care of yourselves, be good to each other and this weary planet… and watch what you say and who you trust, because we all know…”
Price said she would release some singles and make “lots of music for y’all anyway [she] possibly can” in the meantime. Earlier this week, she recorded a session for NPR’s Tiny Desk (Home) concerts from their Nashville attic with her husband Jeremy Ivey. In the background, two handmade signs that read “Stay Home” and “Save Lives” can be seen, resembling those used by Lennon and Yoko Ono‘s Bed-In For Peace. The new Lennon cover appears to be an outtake from this session.
The country singer joins dozens of musicians who have been forced to postpone the release of their albums, including Jarvis Cocker and Lady Gaga.