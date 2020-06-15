Margo Price performed a Bob Dylan cover while appearing on US TV at the weekend – watch her rendition of ‘Things Have Changed’ below.

Appearing on CBS This Morning, Price also debuted an unreleased B-side called ‘Drifter’, and played her recent single ‘Letting Me Down’.

‘Things Have Changed’ is a bluesy Dylan song from 2000, which appeared on the soundtrack to the film Wonder Boys. Check out Price’s version below.

Price’s new single ‘Letting Me Down’ was released last week, alongside confirmation of the release date of her forthcoming third album, ‘That’s How Rumors Get Started’. Watch her play the track below, as well as B-side ‘Drifter’.

The country singer-songwriter had initially planned to release her new record on May 8, but was forced to push it back due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis. It will now arrive on July 10.

“Take me back to the day I started trying to paint my masterpiece so I could warn myself of what was ahead,” Price explained of her new album’s delay.

“Time has rearranged, it has slowed down, it has manipulated things like it always does…the words to some of these songs have changed meaning, they now carry heavier weight.”

Bob Dylan, meanwhile, will release his new album ‘Rough & Rowdy Ways’ on Friday (June 19). Giving the album a five-star review, NME wrote: “On his first original album in eight years, the master explores religion and war, music and civil rights, pulling at threads to see what unravels,” calling it “arguably his grandest poetic statement yet”.