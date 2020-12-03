Margo Price releases a festive cover of Joni Mitchell’s ‘River’

Country artist Margo Price has put a festive spin on Joni Mitchell‘s ‘River’, taken from the latter’s iconic 1971 album ‘Blue’.

In a press release, Price said she decided to record the song to send fans “a message of peace and love for the rest of the year, and the hope for 2021 to be everything 2020 wasn’t”.

Price’s cover opens with the melody from ‘Jingle Bells’ before she begins on Mitchell’s opening verse with a stripped-back piano melody.

To coincide with the rendition’s release, Price shared a video of her performing the song, dressed in white and playing piano at Pulse Studios in Nashville, Tennessee.

Watch the video below:

Price has issued several covers in recent months, most recently taking on Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion‘s ‘WAP’ in an acoustic cover which she performed on The Daily Show in August.

Way back in June, Price appeared on US show CBS This Morning and performed Bob Dylan‘s ‘Things Have Changed’ alongside her recent single ‘Letting Me Down’.

Price dropped her most recent album, ‘That’s How Rumors Get Started’, on July 10. The album had been set to hit streaming services on May 8, before the coronavirus pandemic forced Price to delay its release.