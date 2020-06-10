Margo Price has shared a new single called ‘Letting Me Down’ and confirmed the release date of her forthcoming third album, ‘That’s How Rumors Get Started’.

The country singer-songwriter had initially planned to release her new record on May 8, but was forced to push it back due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Having previously assured fans that the project would “realistically” arrive at some point in the summer, Price has now confirmed it will be out on July 10.

The singer has also offered a glimpse of the LP with ‘Letting Me Down’ and its accompanying, headspinning visuals – watch below.

Directed by Kimberly Stuckwisch, the video was shot at Price’s Nashville home and in an abandoned hospital where she performs a choreographed dance sequence.

“Take me back to the day I started trying to paint my masterpiece so I could warn myself of what was ahead,” Price explained of her new album’s delay.

“Time has rearranged, it has slowed down, it has manipulated things like it always does…the words to some of these songs have changed meaning, they now carry heavier weight.”

The musician went on to describe her new album as “a postcard of a landscape of a moment in time”, adding: “It’s not political but maybe it will provide an escape or relief to someone who needs it. Sending love to everyone out there and hope I see you down the highway.”

Back in March, Margo Price shared a cover of John Lennon‘s ‘Nobody Told Me’ as she announced her record’s postponement.