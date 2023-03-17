Margo Price and Sierra Ferrell team up on reimagined ‘Change of Heart’

Margo Price and Sierra Ferrell have teamed up to create a reimagined version of Price’s ‘Strays‘ standout ‘Change of Heart’. Check it out below.

The duet transforms the Americana chart-topping song into a stripped-back arrangement departing from the original psych-rock track.

“Sierra is one of my favourite new voices in music and I loved getting to work with her on this acoustic version of the song,” said Price.

She continued: “I love to lift up other women in the genre when I see somebody putting out great art. In an industry that tries to drive us apart, it’s freeing to break down those barriers and say, ‘there is room for everyone’.”

Along with the release of ‘Change of Heart’, Price has announced an intimate show at London’s Lafayette. She will be back on tour with the likes of Chris Stapleton and Tyler Chillers. Check out all the tour dates below.

March 2023

Wednesday, 22 -Treefort Music Fest 2023, Boise, ID, United States

April 2023

Wednesday, 26 – Don Haskins Center Supporting Chris Stapleton, El Paso, TX, United States

Thursday 27 – Isleta Amphitheater Albuquerque Supporting Chris Stapleton, NM, United States

Saturday 29 – Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90, Los Angeles, CA, United States

June 2023

Thursday 22 – Jackalope Jamboree, Pendleton, OR, United States

Sunday 25 – Pine Creek Lodge, Livingston, MT, United States

Wednesday 28 – The Waiting Room , Omaha, NE, United States

Thursday 29 – Outlaw Music Festival , Rogers, AR, United States

July 2023

Thursday 13 – Credit One Stadium Supporting Chris Stapleton, Charleston, SC, United States

Friday 14 – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater At Virginia Beach Supporting Chris Stapleton , Virginia Beach, VA, United States

Saturday 15 – CFG Bank Arena Supporting Chris Stapleton Baltimore, MD, United States

August 2023

Saturday 5 – Leader Bank Pavilion supporting Tyler Childers , Boston, MA, United States

Sunday 6 – Thompson’s Point, Portland, ME, United States

Monday 7 – The Music Hall Historic Theater, Portsmouth, NH, United States

Wednesday 9 – Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY, United States

Thursday 10 – The Met Philadelphia supporting Tyler Chillers, Philadelphia, PA, United States

Saturday 19 – Catbird Music Festival 2023, Bethel, NY, United States

Friday 25 – The Long Road Festival 2023, Bottesford, United Kingdom

Friday 25 – Lafayette, London, United Kingdom

September 2023

Friday 8 – Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion 2023 Bristol, TN, United States

Saturday 23 – Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival 2023, Franklin, TN, United States

Saturday 30 – Sound on Sound 2023, Bridgeport, CT, United States

October 2023

Thursday 5 – John Paul Jones Arena Supporting Chris Stapleton, Charlottesville, VA, United States

Friday 6 – Bryce Jordan Center Supporting Chris Stapleton, University Park, PA, United States

In a four-star review of her latest album, NME wrote: “‘Strays’ travels even deeper, leading with guitar and scaling down the twang while still keeping her heartfelt Americana vocals intact. The best moments in the album show off Price’s ability to detail the messy and beautiful aspects of human existence while writing about what hurts and still somehow bringing levity to the story.”

“It’s sonically brave and lyrically obstinate, a rare delight that stands out from its counterparts. In a world where songs are made to go viral and albums are created to fit neatly into boxes, we’re lucky Price is a stray.”

Price was recently announced among the guests on the new podcast from Red Chili Peppers’ bassist Flea – with Patti Smith, Rick Rubin, Thundercat and more set to feature on This Little Light.

She’s also set to perform at Willie Nelson’s 90th birthday party, alongside the likes of Snoop Dogg, Beck and Neil Young,