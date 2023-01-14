Margot Robbie admits she was “very emo” as a teen and still loves heavy metal

Margot Robbie has once again spoken about her love of Slipknot and other heavy metal bands.

Appearing on The Graham Norton Show last night (January 13) to promote her new film Babylon, Robbie revealed that while she “wasn’t [a] full goth” as a teenager, she was “very emo”.

“I would only listen to heavy metal music, [and] I would die my hair black and only cut it with a razor blade. So yeah, kinda goth.”

“Does anyone like heavy metal? Was that something you genuinely liked?” asked fellow guest Cate Blanchett.

“I genuinely did, and still do genuinely like it,” replied Robbie. “I remember going to this Slipknot concert [while I was on Neighbours] and at the time, it was the most I’d ever been recognised,” she continued. “I have never had more people come up to me than at a Slipknot concert.”

“The crossover between Neighbours and Slipknot [was amazing]. It was [also] so unexpected. They were worried about all the characters [in the soap] and if so-and-so’s baby is ok. [The Slipknot fans] were so invested in Neighbours,” Robbie added before reiterating that she’s still a fan.

Appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in 2020, Robbie showed off her knowledge of all things Aerosmith, KISS, Slipknot and Metallica during a ‘Know It All’ quiz. She’s previously revealed to Fallon that as a teenager, she’d “only wear band shirts and listen to the heaviest of heavy metal”. She said at the time: “It was a really weird phase, but [I liked] Silverstein and Bullet For My Valentine and bands like that.”

Robbie continued: “I went to a Slipknot concert and to this day it was probably the best concert I’ve ever gone to. They’re just amazing performers – even if you don’t like metal, I think you would appreciate a Slipknot concert, cause it’s just incredible to watch.”

Back in 2018, Robbie was surprised by Bullet From My Valentine and Slipknot‘s Corey Taylor during a BBC Radio 1 appearance.

“I heard you came to see Slipknot a long time ago and I just wanted to thank you and say how chuffed I am about your success,” said Taylor. “If you ever want to come to another Slipknot show, just let us know – hopefully it’s as crazy as you remember it.”

Babylon is set for release January 20. Directed by Oscar-winner Damien Chazelle, the upcoming film sees Robbie play an aspiring actress in the 1920s, who recruits Hollywood hotshot Jack (Brad Pitt) to help her achieve her dream.

In a recent interview, Robbie revealed she snuck in an unscripted kiss with Pitt on the set of Babylon.

Slipknot meanwhile are set to headline Download Festival later this year, alongside Bring Me The Horizon and Metallica. There’s also the possibility that they will finally release “lost” album ‘Look Outside Your Window’ following their departure from Roadrunner Records.