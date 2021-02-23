Footage has emerged of a mariachi band who were hired to play outside US Senator Ted Cruz’s house in Houston, Texas following his controversial recent trip to Cancún.

Cruz came under heavy fire last week after he flew his family to the Mexican city during the deadly winter storm which blighted the state of Texas, knocking out power and water supplies to millions of people.

Cruz, who returned to Texas on Thursday (February 18) a day after flying to Cancún, told reporters that he planned the holiday for his daughters “wanting to be a good dad”, but had returned because it “didn’t feel right”.

Advertisement

The Republican Senator was further mocked for his decision-making during a stunt over the weekend which saw a mariachi band being hired to play outside his home in Houston.

Mariachi Mi Mexico were hired to play from funds raised by a GoFundMe, which, after paying the band, is donating its additional proceeds to the Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston.

Its mocking description explains: “Senator Cruz, being an amazing dad, dropped off his family in Cancun in the middle of a major crisis and came back to Texas to continue serving his constituents.

“We want to thank Senator Cruz for his leadership and pay for an amazing Mariachi band to perform for him. No one should go to Cancun and not listen to Mariachi.”

The Mariachi Band that went to Ted Cruz’s house has a Go Fund Me under Mariachi band for Ted Cruz. Adam Jama @MeidasTouch @BMeiselas @J_Mei21 and the proceeds go to Texas Children’s Hospital @AOC @BetoORourke #MariachiBandForTedCruz pic.twitter.com/pDKTd3SVud — Mikey (@hisey_mike) February 22, 2021

Advertisement

Last week Kacey Musgraves began selling a new t-shirt which took aim at Cruz’s response to the Texas storm.

Profits from sales of the shirts will “directly support Texans affected by the storm and also to homeless immigrants seeking shelter and food,” Musgraves said.