It’s only November, but Mariah Carey is already getting ready for Christmas

It’s only been a day since Halloween, but Mariah Carey is already getting ready for Christmas.

The ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ singer has marked the start of the festive season by sharing a video clip which sees her receiving a phone call from Santa.

In the clip, Mariah is seen going to bed on 31 October in a spooky wig, after attending Heidi Klum’s Halloween party.

As she wakes up, she magically appears to have slipped into her Christmas pyjamas as the phone begins to ring.

“Santa, it’s time…,” she says.

Her love of the festive season is well established – ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ is the biggest-selling Christmas song in the US since 2003 after shifting 15 million copies.

But despite her apparent seasonal cheer, she revealed last year that she won’t play the festive track until after Thanksgiving.