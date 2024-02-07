Mariah Carey announces Las Vegas residency ‘The Celebration of Mimi’

Mariah Carey has announced a Las Vegas residency for this April, playing eight shows at the Park MGM hotel and casino.

The run is dubbed ‘The Celebration of Mimi’, a nod to her seminal 2005 comeback album ‘The Emancipation of Mimi’, which celebrates its 20th anniversary next year. The concerts will feature fan favourites from the album, as well as other hits from across Carey’s back catalogue.

Shows are currently booked for April 12, 13, 17, 19, 20, 24, 26 and 27, and will take place at Park MGM’s Dolby Live venue. Find more information and ticketing details here.

Vegas, I’m coming back to town with a new show!! 🎉🦋 ‘The Celebration of Mimi’ Live in Las Vegas, this April 12-27 at Dolby Live at Park MGM! Get your tickets Saturday at 10am PT @ https://t.co/5JRGNknKLu 🎉🦋🎙️❤️ pic.twitter.com/H3AV7hG4sV — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) February 6, 2024

‘The Emancipation of Mimi’, Carey’s 10th studio album, arrived in April 2005, following the release of singles ‘It’s Like That’ and ‘We Belong Together’.

The album received both commercial and critical acclaim upon its release. It debuted at number one on the Billboard 200, selling more than 400,000 copies in its first week, and went on to become the country’s best-selling album in 2005.

At the 2006 Grammys, ‘The Emancipation of Mimi’ won the award for Best Contemporary R&B Album, with ‘We Belong Together’ also winning in the Best R&B Song and Best Female R&B Vocal Performance categories.

Since ‘The Emancipation of Mimi’ arrived, Carey has released five more studio albums, including 2008 follow-up ‘E=MC²’ and her second Christmas album, 2010’s ‘Merry Christmas II You’. Carey’s most recent album, ‘Caution’, arrived in 2018.

Carey has performed a number of Vegas residencies in recent years. Between 2015 and 2017, Carey played 50 concerts at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace as part of a residency dubbed ‘#1 To Infinity’.

Between 2018 and 2020, she came back to the venue for a residency series called ‘The Butterly Returns’. In addition to those residencies, Carey played a string of Christmas-themed shows at Caesars Palace in December 2017 and 2019.