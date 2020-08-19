Mariah Carey announces new compilation album ‘The Rarities’

Mariah Carey has announced the forthcoming release of a new compilation album, ‘The Rarities’.

The pop star took to Twitter to reveal the record, due out October 2, which features a black and white portrait of Carey on the cover.

“This one is for you, my fans,” she captioned the post. “It’s to celebrate us, and to thank you for years of pure love and support. I am so grateful to you.”

This one is for you, my fans. It's to celebrate us, and to thank you for 🤫 years of pure love and support. I am so grateful to you 🐑❤️ THE RARITIES album is out October 2 🦋 Pre-order now: https://t.co/vZ4SBXQ8hg pic.twitter.com/4JRW51QxVq — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) August 19, 2020

The first single from the forthcoming album will be dropping this Friday (August 21). The song is called ‘Save the Day’, which Carey recorded with Lauryn Hill. Other material on ‘The Rarities’ will include unreleased tracks, demos and B-sides across the singer’s established career.

The album announcement follows on from Carey’s recent sharing of rare archival material to celebrate her 30 years in music, under the hashtag #MC30.

She kicked things off late last month with footage from her debut performance in 1990, followed by a slew of remix EP’s including ‘There’s Got To Be A Way’, ‘Underneath The Stars’ and ‘Always Be My Baby’. Carey has also shared snippets from old music videos, as well as photos and personal notes reflecting on her career.

In July the singer announced she was penning a memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, which is due out on September 29, just days before ‘The Rarities’ is set to drop.