Watch Mariah Carey, Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson perform ‘Oh Santa!’ in New York

Mariah Carey has reunited with Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson to perform ‘Oh Santa!’ in New York.

The ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ star was joined by Grande and Hudson during the New York date of her ongoing ‘Merry Christmas One & All!’ tour in Madison Square Garden on Saturday night (December 9).

They performed their 2020 collaboration, a re-recording of Carey’s ‘Merry Christmas II You’ cut ‘Oh Santa!’, for her Apple TV Christmas special that year, ‘Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special’. The performance marks the first time the trio have performed the track, during which they traded lyrics, vocal solos and harmonies.

Watch Mariah Carey, Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson perform ‘Oh Santa!’ below:

After the concert, Carey took to social media to thank her ‘Oh Santa!’ collaborators, writing: “Grateful to have the gorgeous and talented, the Christmas angels [Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson] join me on stage tonight [at Madison Square Garden] for our song “Oh Santa! (Remix)”. Grande also thanked Carey for the feature on her Instagram story, writing: “I love you queen [Mariah Carey] thank you for this incredibly special moment”.

Carey’s ‘Merry Christmas One & All!’ tour, which spans 16 dates across North America, has three remaining dates in Boston, Philadelphia and Baltimore, before concluding on December 17 with a return to New York’s Madison Square Garden.

This year, Carey’s holiday smash hit ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ had an early entrance into the UK Top 40, along with Wham!’s 1984 heartbreak anthem ‘Last Christmas’. Both songs reached the number 40 and number 37 positions respectively on the week of Monday, 6 November.

As the year closes in on Christmas, ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ runs as a contender for the UK’s Christmas Number One single. Other contenders in the running include charity singles from Sleaford Mods, whose cover of Pet Shop Boys’ 1985 hit ‘West End Girls’ will benefit homelessness non-profit Shelter, and Nala The Station Cat, a viral four-year-old cat whose track ‘Check Meowt’ will benefit the RSPCA and Feed Up Warm Up.

Additionally, classic tracks run a steady chance of emerging in the Number One spot at Christmas, including The Pogues’ ‘Fairytale of New York’ – in honour of the recently late Shane MacGowan – and AC/DC’s ‘Thunderstruck’, following an online campaign aiming to make the track this year’s UK Christmas number one in light of the band’s 50th anniversary.