Mariah Carey’s Twitter account hacked, posts racist slurs and Eminem jokes

Mariah Carey‘s Twitter account appeared to be hacked briefly yesterday (December 31), sharing tweets featuring racist slurs and comments about Eminem.

Most of the tweets shared with Carey’s 21.4 million followers were quickly deleted. While many appeared to be meaningless and were designed to troll the singer’s fans, there were also some that featured some seriously offensive content.

“Merry Christmas You Dumb Ass N***as!!” one tweet read, while another since-deleted tweet said: “#n***a legalize the word for 2020 u fucking c**n fucks”

The tweets then turned their attention to Eminem, who Carey has been embroiled in a very public feud with for years.

“Eminem can still hold this pussy…” one tweet said. A second then poked fun at the size of the rapper’s manhood: “Eminem has a little penis.”

Apparently sleeping while the apparent hack was taking place, Carey later responded by tweeting: “I take a freaking nap and this happens?”

I take a freaking nap and this happens? — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) January 1, 2020

Meanwhile, Mariah Carey‘s Christmas classic ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ has finally reached the Number One spot on the US Billboard chart, 25 years after its release.

Upon its original release back in 1994, the song only appeared on Mariah’s Christmas EP and not as a single, meaning it didn’t even chart on the Billboard Hot 100.

Elsewhere, Nick Cannon has shared ‘The Invitation’, a diss track intended to aggravate Eminem after the Detroit rapper took aim at Cannon and his ex-wife Mariah Carey on new record ‘Lord Above’.

Eminem’s dissed-filled feature appears on Fat Joe and Dre’s new album, ‘Family Ties’. The song also features Mary J. Blige. On the song, Em raps: “I know me and Mariah didn’t end on a high note/ But that other dude’s whipped… Almost got my caboose kicked/ Fool, quit, you not gon’ do shit/ I let her chop my balls off too before I lost to you, Nick.”