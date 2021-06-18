Mariah Carey impersonates Eminem on TikTok for ‘Obsessed’ anniversary

Mariah Carey dressed up as Eminem on TikTok to mark the anniversary of ‘Obsessed’, her 2009 single that appears to address rumours of their old romance.

The singer took to the shortform video platform on Wednesday (June 16) to share her own version of the ‘Wipe It Down’ challenge in which she is seen transforming herself from a housewife to a glammed-up singer – and then suddenly Slim Shady.

Carey’s clip pokes fun at a decade-old beef between herself and Eminem, the latter of whom has claimed the pair once had a six-month relationship. Carey has continually denied a tryst, however on ‘Obsessed’ from her 2009 album ‘Memoirs Of An Imperfect Angel’ she suggests that Eminem was merely obsessed with her.

Advertisement

After the release of ‘Obsessed’ in July 2009, Eminem responded with a Dr. Dre-produced diss called ‘The Warning’ and criticised Carey for denying their apparent relationship.

Some of the graphic lyrics on the track read: “Listen, girly, surely you don’t want me to talk/ About how I nutted early ’cause I ejaculated prematurely/ And bust all over your belly and you almost started hurling/ And said I was gross, go get a towel, your stomach’s curling/ Or maybe you do, but if I’m embarrassin’ me/ I’m embarrassin’ you and don’t you dare say it isn’t true.”

In Carey’s new TikTok video, which is soundtracked by ‘Obsessed’, she impersonates a goateed Eminem, who looks much like the man in the song’s music video. It’s not entirely clear Carey has dressed up like the rapper other than for it to serve as a reminder of their beef on the song’s 12th birthday.

More recently, Eminem took aim at Carey and her ex-husband Nick Cannon in 2019 on the Fat Joe song ‘Lord Above’.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Carey has strongly denied recent reports that she has been embroiled in a bitter feud with JaY-Z.

It was reported on June 6 that the singer had ended her deal with JAY-Z’s entertainment and management company following an “explosive” argument over her future.