Mariah Carey joined by 11-year-old daughter at first Christmas concert post-pandemic

Mariah Carey performed her first post-COVID Christmas concert over the weekend – and was joined by her 11-year-old daughter.

The singer played a show at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada on Friday (December 9), sharing a host of Christmas classics.

For a duet on the classic ‘Away In A Manger’ Mariah was joined by daughter Monroe who shares the same aptitude for singing as her mother.

“This is my baby girl, here,” Carey said when introducing Monroe to the stage. “Eleven years ago, I got the greatest gift.

“You know what, I don’t have birthdays, but the birthing day was the greatest gift ever, when I had my twins Roc and Roe [Moroccan and Monroe], and once again I’d like to introduce you to my daughter, Monroe.

She added: “This is our first duet. Alright, this is a beautiful, beautiful hymn called ‘Away in a Manger.’ We’ve been working on this one for a minute,” she says, gently patting her daughter’s back.”

As Christmas nears, Carey is set to perform a series of virtual concerts on Roblox’s Livetopia platform, with her project dubbed ‘Mariah Carey’s Winter Wonderland’.

The virtual shows will take place over four consecutive nights from December 21-24, each starting at 7pm ET (12am GMT). She’ll perform an array of old and new hits across the concerts, wrapping up with her holiday classic ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ as the grand finale.

In addition to the musical entertainment, Carey’s ‘Winter Wonderland’ experience on will also feature a Christmas-themed treasure hunt designed by her twin boys, as well as item drops and more.

Carey’s ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ has become a signature holiday song since it was released in 1994. Last December the track topped the Billboard Hot 100 for the third year in a row, making it the first song in history to top the charts three separate times.

Prior to that the singer had filed to immortalise her synonymity with the festive holiday by attempting to trademark the term “Queen of Christmas”, as well as “QOC”, “Princess of Christmas” and “Christmas Princess”.

The move drew criticism from fellow holiday singers Darlene Love and Elizabeth Chan, and Carey’s wish was last month denied by the US Patent and Trademark Office.