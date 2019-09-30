A spine-tingling rendition of the ‘Butterfly’ ballad

Attendees at Kanye West’s Sunday Service show in Detroit last Friday (September 27) were treated to a performance of Mariah Carey’s classic ballad ‘My All’ – a gospel rendition that has received the seal of approval from the R&B icon.

“This choir is killing this arrangement and song!” Carey tweeted in response to a video of the performance, which took place at the Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre. “I neeeed to speak to whoever put the arrangement together and rewrote the lyrics.. Beautiful. Thank you❤️” See her tweet and a video of the performance below.

Billboard reports that West’s Sunday Service Collective – composed of 150 singers and nine musicians – was led by his choir director Jason White, who conducted the ensemble as well as 2,000 local volunteers in the crowd. The volunteers had reportedly been taught the arrangements during a two-day clinic and a morning rehearsal at the venue.

West’s Detroit Sunday Service was part of the rapper’s multi-city rollout for his new album, ‘Jesus Is King’, that was originally due for release last Friday. According to West’s wife, Kim Kardashian West, the record will drop Sunday (September 29).

The Detroit Sunday Service was followed by the surprise event Jesus Is King: A Kanye West Experience at Fox Theatre, where the rapper premiered both his album ‘Jesus Is King’ and a documentary film of the same name. On Sunday, West held similar events in New York City, staging Sunday Service at a church in Queens, New York and screening the documentary at United Palace in Manhattan.