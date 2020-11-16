Watch Mariah Carey’s previously unreleased video for ‘Underneath The Stars’

Mariah Carey has shared a previously unreleased video for her 1995 song ‘Underneath The Stars’ – you can watch it below.

Taken from her fifth album, ‘Daydream’, the long-lost clip is the latest instalment of the pop star’s year-long #MC30 celebration.

“The long lost video for ‘Underneath the Stars’ is finally here,” Carey tweeted on Friday (November 13). “It’s one of my favorite songs from the Daydream album and somehow never got released.”

The long lost video for Underneath The Stars is finally here! ✨✨✨It's one of my favorite songs from the Daydream album and somehow never got released. I'm so happy to have found it for #MC30 💖 https://t.co/Ik9V3vtZvQ — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) November 13, 2020

Shot during her ‘Daydream’ promo run, the video for ‘Underneath The Stars’ features behind-the-scenes tour footage, audience clips and shots of Carey singing the track.

Back in 2012, Carey tweeted that a video was made for the song, but said she didn’t know what happened to it. “Little-known fact, I actually shot a video 4 ‘Underneath the Stars’ in France & England that never got released & I don’t know where it is!” she said at the time.

You can watch the video below:

In September, Carey revealed that she worked on an alternative rock album in the 1990s.

Revealing a teaser from her recently released memoir The Making Of Mariah Carey, she wrote: “Fun fact: I did an alternative album while I was making [1995 album] ‘Daydream’. Just for laughs, but it got me through some dark days. Here’s a little of what I wrote about it in #TheMeaningOfMariahCarey.”

