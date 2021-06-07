Mariah Carey refutes reports of “explosive” Jay-Z feud: “To the people who make up these lies I say “Poof! Vamoose, son of a *****”!”

Mariah Carey has strongly denied recent reports that she has been embroiled in a bitter feud with Jay-Z.

It was reported yesterday that the singer had ended her deal with Jay-Z’s entertainment and management company after four years following an “explosive” argument over her future.

Now, however, the singer has spoken out to deny those claims. “The only “explosive” situation I’d ever “get into” with Hov is a creative tangent, such as our #1 song “Heartbreaker”!!” she tweeted, along with a clip of their 1999 hit single.

“To the people who make up these lies I say “Poof! —Vamoose, sonofa*****”!” she added, a line from Jay-Z’s 2001 track ‘Izzo (H.O.V.A)’.

An article published in The Sun last week claimed that Carey had quit Roc Nation after “a blazing row between the two music superstars,” and that she will formally quit in a few weeks.

“Mariah has been talking to other managers and thinks she has found someone who she feels has full belief in her as she takes her next steps,” a source told the newspaper.

“There is a heavily R&B influenced album being finalised at the moment and she is planning a world tour for next year, so she isn’t letting this stand in her way.”

It has also been noted that Carey no longer appears on Roc Nation’s online roster of artists receiving management services.

In March, meanwhile, Carey’s brother sued her for defamation and emotional distress which he alleges was caused by her recent memoir, The Meaning Of Mariah Carey.

Morgan Carey claimed that the book, which was released in September 2020, falsely suggests he was violent.