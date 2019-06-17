LOL.
Mariah Carey has responded after one of her fans found themselves at the receiving end of a brilliant mix-up.
On Friday, writer Harriet Alida Lye explained how her cousin had asked for a Mariah-themed birthday cake from her colleagues.
But the request took an unusual turn when the co-workers misunderstood her wishes and baked a cake adorned with the face of Marie Curie.
Instead of receiving the face of the ever-fabulous pop icon on the cake, she was instead greeted with a sombre image of the Nobel Prize winning physicist.
“It’s Marie Curie, looking very festive,” Harriet dryly wrote on Twitter.
While the mix-up has garnered over 40,000 retweets, it’s now attracted the attention of Mariah herself too.
“This could’ve been me if only I hadn’t failed remedial math. Happy birthday Siobhan!!,” wrote Carey on Twitter.
Responding to the gaffe, one fan wrote: “This is better. No shade to Mariah but come on.”
Another said: “Look, they spelled her name correctly, and as someone who’s middle name is Siobhan I can attest to the number of times people have effed it up. This is amazing.”
Meanwhile, Carey recently admitted how she found herself involved in another mix-up when she mistakenly believed that The Chainsmokers were One Direction.