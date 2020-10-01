Mariah Carey reveals further details of secret ’90s alt-rock album

Mariah Carey has revealed further details of her secretly-recorded 1995 alt-rock album, ‘Someone’s Ugly Daughter’, which she released under the moniker, Chick.

The singer broke the news late last week on Twitter, in an extract shared from her memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey.

Carey captioned the post: “Fun fact: I did an alternative album while I was making [1995 album] ‘Daydream’. Just for laughs, but it got me through some dark days. Here’s a little of what I wrote about it in #TheMeaningOfMariahCarey.”

Carey shared further details about the release during an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert earlier this week.

“I did it for laughs. [Alternative rock] was such a popular genre at the time,” Carey told Colbert.

“I was like, ‘Well, I have a full band here. Let’s just do something, and I’ll just make up some nonsense and sing it’.”

Carey also revealed that she designed the album art for the record. She kept the record under wraps for years and apparently created quite a stir with her label at the time.

“I did a video, and I want it to be released so bad. My plan was I was going to dress up in a costume and make a video and be unrecognisable and just release it and see what happened,” she recalled.

“But that got stifled by certain people at the label so I kind of had to abandon the project, but I’m kind of happy that at this moment that the fans are actually hearing it.”

Mariah Carey’s autobiography hit shelves on September 29, just days before the release of her forthcoming rarities album, ‘The Rarities’, on October 2.