Mariah Carey shares rare archival material to celebrate 30-year career

Mariah Carey has announced she will release a swathe of rare archival material to celebrate 30 years of her career, under the coined hashtag #MC30.

New content will be released every Friday and will span digital EPs, remixes, bonus cuts, rare tracks, acapella renditions and live performances from Carey’s career.

Per a press statement, the music releases will be accompanied by video footage, photos, physical releases and personal notes from the singer.

The first drop for #MC30 features Carey’s debut live performance at New York’s Tatou Club, which took place on October 22, 1990. The video includes a stunning performance of her first Number One single, ‘Vision of Love’. Watch it below:

The entire performance is also available now on streaming platforms, featuring four tracks: ‘Love Takes Time’, ‘Vision of Love’, ‘Vanishing’ and ‘Don’t Play That Song (You Lied)’.

Earlier this month, Carey announced her memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, which will be released on September 29. The book tracks Carey’s journey from her childhood as a “scared little girl” to her current life as a “triumphant woman”.

It was written in collaboration with journalist Michaela Angela Davis, and will be published by Andy Cohen Books, an imprint of Henry Holt & Company. The memoir will also be available as an audiobook on Audible, read by Carey.

In March, Carey joined Billie Eilish, Green Day‘s Billie Joe Armstrong, Alicia Keys and Elton John for the iHeart Living Room Concert For America, an all-star benefit concert providing relief to Americans affected by the coronavirus pandemic. All artists broadcasted from their homes to encourage the practice of social distancing.