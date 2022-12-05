Mariah Carey to perform virtual ‘Winter Wonderland’ concert on Roblox

Mariah Carey is set to perform a series of virtual concerts on Roblox’s Livetopia platform this month, with her project dubbed ‘Mariah Carey’s Winter Wonderland’.

The virtual shows will take place over four consecutive nights, from December 21-24, each starting at 7pm ET (12am GMT). She’ll perform an array of old and new hits across the concerts, wrapping up with her holiday classic ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ as the grand finale.

In addition to the musical entertainment, Carey’s ‘Winter Wonderland’ experience on will also feature a Christmas-themed treasure hunt designed by her twin boys, as well as item drops and more.

Advertisement

“Christmas is my absolute favorite time of the year!” Carey said in a press statement. “This year, I wanted to do something different to ring in the holiday season. My kids and I live for Roblox, and we couldn’t be more excited to be creating this festive metaverse experience for everyone!”

The singer will be performing two other Christmas-themed concerts this month, at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on Sunday December 11 and New York’s Madison Square Garden on Tuesday December 13. The latter show will be televised a week later as a two-hour primetime special on CBS.

Carey’s ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ has become a signature holiday song since it was released in 1994. Last December, the track topped the Billboard Hot 100 for the third year in a row, making it the first song in history to top the charts three separate times.

Prior to that, the singer had filed to immortalise her synonymity with the festive holiday by attempting to trademark the term “Queen of Christmas”, as well as “QOC”, “Princess of Christmas” and “Christmas Princess”. The move drew criticism from fellow holiday singers Darlene Love and Elizabeth Chan, and Carey was denied by the US Patent and Trademark Office last month.