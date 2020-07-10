Mariah Carey to release memoir ‘The Meaning of Mariah Carey’

Mariah Carey will release her memoir, the pensively titled ‘The Meaning of Mariah Carey’, on September 29. Carey made the announcement on social media this week (July 9).

“It took me a lifetime to have the courage and the clarity to write my memoir,” she explained.

“I want to tell the story of the moments – the ups and downs, the triumphs and traumas, the debacles and the dreams, that contributed to the person I am today.”

📖 Delivered!

"I have learned that beauty has to flourish in the light" 🦋 pic.twitter.com/qzmtax49A2 — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) July 8, 2020

Advertisement

‘The Meaning of Mariah Carey’ will be published by Andy Cohen Books, an imprint of Henry Holt & Company. Carey will perform the memoir’s audiobook, which will be available on Audible.

The book tracks Carey’s journey from her childhood as a “scared little girl” to her current life as a “triumphant woman”. Carey wrote the memoir in collaboration with journalist Michaela Angela Davis.

“Writing this memoir was incredibly hard humbling and healing,” Carey said.

“My sincere hope is that you are moved to a new understanding, not only about me, but also about the resilience of the human spirit.”

In addition to the memoir, a recent press release revealed that fans can expect additional “rarities” in the coming months to mark the 30th anniversary of the singer’s debut album.

Advertisement

In March, Mariah Carey joined Elton John, Alicia Keys, Billie Eilish and a slew of other artists for the iHeart Living Room Concert For America. The event aimed to raise funds for the Americans most affected by the coronavirus pandemic.