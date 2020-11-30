Mariah Carey‘s ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ could land its first ever UK Number One this week, according to the Official Charts Company.

The festive classic, which was first released in 1994, has remarkably never been Number One in the UK. The year it was released, it lost out on the top spot to East 17‘s ‘Stay Another Day’, peaking at Number Two.

Today (November 30), ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ has climbed to Number Two on the UK singles chart midweeks. It is only 900 chart sales behind the midweek Number One, Ariana Grande‘s ‘Positions’.

Advertisement

If the song continues on its current sales trend it could reach Number One on Friday (December 4), 26 years after its release.

It’s rapid ascent up the chart this year has now positioned it as a strong contender for the 2020 Official Christmas Number One, which is set to be announced on Christmas Day this year.

Other contenders include Jess Glynne‘s ‘This Christmas’, Liam Gallagher‘s ‘All You’re Dreaming Of’, Becky Hill‘s ‘Forever Young’, Matt Lucas’ ‘Merry Christmas, Baked Potato’, Sam Fender‘s ‘Winter Song’, Robbie Williams‘ ‘Can’t Stop Christmas’ and more.

Earlier this month, Carey announced plans for a new Christmas album and TV special coming in December, as well as a reworked version of her song ‘Oh Santa!’.

The show, which will premiere on AppleTV+ on December 4, will include musical performances and guest appearances from Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson and Snoop Dogg.

Advertisement

A new trailer for the special features narration from Girls Trip actor and comedian Tiffany Haddish.

Meanwhile, Carey previously shared an unreleased video for her 1995 song ‘Underneath The Stars’.

Taken from her fifth album, ‘Daydream’, the long-lost clip was the latest instalment of the pop star’s year-long #MC30 celebration.