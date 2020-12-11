Mariah Carey‘s ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ has reached Number One in the UK for the very first time, 26 years after it was first released.

The track reached number two when it was first released in 1994 – kept off the Christmas number one spot by East 17‘s ‘Stay Another Day’.

No other song has spent more weeks in the top 40 before eventually reaching Number One in UK chart history. It’s returned to the chart every year since 2007.

The track was streamed 10.8 million in the last week, also breaking the record for the most streams in a week for any song in 2020.

Carey herself is celebrating the news, telling OfficialCharts.com: “Happy Christmas UK!! We finally made it!!! We are keeping the Christmas spirit alive together despite how dismal the year’s been. Love you always! Joy to the world!”

It’s followed in the charts by another vintage Christmas classic, with Wham!’s ‘Last Christmas’ at number two. The Pogues and Kirsty MacColl‘s ‘Fairytale Of New York’ is at number four.

Last week, Carey responded to a fan who took his campaign to get the song to number one onto national television.

“I can’t even put into words how exciting it is,” said fan Jeffrey Ingold. “I know how much it will mean to Mariah. She cares so much about her music and she loves Christmas. That’s what makes me love Christmas and this song captures the spirit of Christmas for so many people.”

“Now we can only hope to make it happen,” Carey said in response.