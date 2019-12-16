Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ is finally US Number One after 25 years

Mariah Carey‘s Christmas classic ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ has finally reached the Number One spot on the US Billboard chart, 25 years after its release.

Upon its original release back in 1994, the song only appeared on Mariah’s Christmas EP and not as a single, meaning it didn’t even chart on the Billboard Hot 100.

Over the last few years, the song has been creeping towards the top of the US charts each December, reaching #3 in both 2017 and 2018, and it’s finally gained the number one slot this year.

Mariah responded to the news, simply tweeting: “We did it.”

We did it 😭❤️🐑🎄🦋 https://t.co/Cp80uhYdI9 — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) December 16, 2019

The new chart-topper becomes Carey’s 19th Billboard number one, putting her only one behind The Beatles‘ all-time record of 20.

