Marianne Faithfull has left hospital after Covid-19 treatment

Marianne Faithfull has left hospital after over three weeks after developing coronavirus symptoms.

The legendary singer and actor, 73, was taken to a London hospital on April 1, but a statement released via her social media platforms has now confirmed that she has returned home.

“We are really happy to say that Marianne has been discharged from hospital today, 22 days after being admitted suffering from the symptoms of Covid-19,” the statement reads. She will continue to recuperate in London.

“Marianne thanks you all for your kind messages of concern which have meant a great deal through what is a such a difficult time for so many. She is also very grateful to all the NHS staff who cared for her at the hospital and, without doubt, saved her life.

Earlier this year, it was announced that Bohemian Rhapsody star Lucy Boynton has been confirmed as the lead in Faithfull – the upcoming new musical biopic of the singer’s life. Alexander McQueen documentary director Ian Bonhote is heading up the project.

“Marianne is an extraordinary woman who rebelled against the male dominated music industry,” director Ian Bonhote said. “The film will explore female-issues as well as the injustices she suffered in her quest to be recognised as an artist.”

Faithfull’s latest album was 2018’s acclaimed ‘Negative Capability‘. In a four-star review, NME wrote that, “although drenched with heartache, the musician’s 21st album bristles with warmth and life, a 40-minute reason to stay positive”.