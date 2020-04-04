Marianne Faithfull is being treated in hospital for Covid-19

Marianne Faithfull is being treated in a London hospital for Covid-19.

News of the 73-year-old icon’s hospitalisation due to the coronavirus was broke by her friend, the performance artist Penny Arcade (aka Susana Ventura) on Facebook. A spokesperson for Faithfull has since told NME that she is “stable and responding to treatment”.

“Marianne Faithfull’s manager Francois Ravard has confirmed that Marianne is being treated for Covid-19 in hospital in London,” a spokesperson told NME. “She is stable and responding to treatment, we all wish her well and a full and speedy recovery.”

Penny Arcade wrote on Facebook: “She has withstood and survived so much in her life – including being Marianne Faithfull, that to be taken down by a virus would be such a tragedy.”

Earlier this year, it was announced that Bohemian Rhapsody star Lucy Boynton has been confirmed as the lead in Faithfull – the upcoming new musical biopic of the singer’s life. Alexander McQueen documentary director Ian Bonhote is heading up the project.

“Marianne is an extraordinary woman who rebelled against the male dominated music industry,” director Ian Bonhote said. “The film will explore female-issues as well as the injustices she suffered in her quest to be recognised as an artist.”

Faithfull’s latest album was 2018’s acclaimed ‘Negative Capability‘. In a four-star review, NME wrote that, “although drenched with heartache, the musician’s 21st album bristles with warmth and life, a 40-minute reason to stay positive”.