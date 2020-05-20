Marianne Faithfull thanks those who “saved my life” after recovering from coronavirus

Marianne Faithfull has shared a message of thanks to the healthcare workers who aided her recovery from COVID-19, as well as her fans for offering their support.

The 73-year-old icon was hospitalised back in March after developing symptoms of the coronavirus. In April, she was discharged after 22 days and returned to her London home.

Taking to her official Facebook page earlier today (May 20), Faithfull posted an image of herself along with a message of appreciation.

“I would like to say to all the people who cared for me and thought of me, who sent me love, people I know, people I have never met, thank you for helping me to get better,” she wrote to her followers.

“I want to thank the doctors and nurses who were so good and basically saved my life!”

She concluded the post: “Thank you all again for all your care, love, thoughts, prayers and wishes. All my love, Marianne.” You can see the message above.

Upon Faitfull’s admission to hospital, her spokesperson said that she was “stable and responding to treatment”.

Faithfull’s last released a studio album with ‘Negative Capability’ in 2018. In a four-star review, NME said that, “although drenched with heartache, the musician’s 21st album bristles with warmth and life, a 40-minute reason to stay positive”.

Earlier this year, it was announced that Bohemian Rhapsody star Lucy Boynton had been confirmed as the lead in Faithfull – the upcoming new musical biopic of the singer’s life. McQueen director Ian Bonhôte is helming the project.