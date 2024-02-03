Maribou State, Floating Points, The Blessed Madonna and more for Lincolnshire’s Lost Village 2024

Lost Village has announced its massive lineup for its 2024 edition.

The Lincolnshire festival will return from 22-25 August this year, and it’s bringing some huge names in tow with Maribou State, Floating Points and The Blessed Madonna amongst the many performers set to take to the stage.

Also set to join them are Ben UFO, Chaos in the CBD, HAAi, Horse Meat Disco, Logic1000, Jyoty, Ross From Friends, Sherelle, Sofia Kourtesis, Hudson Mohawke, TSHA and Yaeji. Tickets are on sale now – get yours here.

The festival will also host ‘The Lost Theatre’, which brings comedy stars on stage – past names include Simon Amstell, Phil Wang, Joel Dommett, Katherine Ryan and Joe Lycett. Lost Village will stage a series of talks and live interviews at ‘The Institute of Curious Minds’; previous speakers include Jayda G, XL boss Richard Russell, and film director Irvine Welsh.

See the full lineup announced so far below:

NME recently spoke to Logic1000 for The Cover, in which we spoke about the confidence motherhood gave the DJ to create music. “After I had given birth, it felt more deliberate to want to create. I wanted to create something really seismic,” Poulter told NME. “I wanted to prove to [our daughter] that I was working while she was around. This is something I can show to her when she’s older and say, ‘This is what mum and dad did’.”

Meanwhile, NME rated Sofia Kourtesis’ debut ‘Madres’ as one of the best albums of 2023. In our four-star review, we said: “A great DJ’s reputation is built on their curation capabilities, and Peruvian-born, Berlin-based Sofia Kourtesis knows how to assemble an unforgettable dance experience.

“Her debut album ‘Madres’ cements her position as a bold and crafty producer of house-infused dancefloor heaters. It maintains the jubilant, familial, story-led style of its predecessor, her 2021 breakout EP ‘Fresia Magdalena’, but also provides listeners with an added layer of emotional vulnerability.”