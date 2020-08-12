Listen to Marie Davidson & L’Œil Nu’s new single ‘Renegade Breakdown’

Marie Davidson & L’Œil Nu have announced their brand new album ‘Renegade Breakdown’ by sharing its title track — you can listen to the single below.

Set for release on September 25 via Ninja Tune, the new album is the work of Davidson and her new band, which she’s formed with Asaël R. Robitaille and her husband and Essaie Pas bandmate Pierre Guerineau.

The Montreal trio have previewed their forthcoming new album today (August 12) by releasing the song ‘Renegade Breakdown’, which you can hear in the below lyric video.

Speaking about the new album, Davidson said that she and her bandmates “wanted to make songs like the music we’ve been enjoying altogether for more than a decade.”

You can see the tracklist for ‘Renegade Breakdown’ below.

1. Renegade Breakdown

2. Back To Rock

3. Worst Comes To Worst

4. Center Of The World (Kotti Blues)

5. La Ronde

6. C’est parce que j’m’en fous

7. Just In My Head

8. Lead Sister

9. My Love

10. Sentiment

Davidson’s new record with L’Œil Nu is her first since her 2018 solo album ‘Working Class Woman’, which was nominated for the Polaris Music Prize the following year.

Writing in review of the record, NME‘s Thomas Smith said: “Throughout, Davidson refuses to be pigeonholed into any one corner of the club – with each track, she flexes her songwriting muscles in fascinating ways.

“Davidson’s ‘Working Class Woman’ is smart, intriguing and deserves to be heralded as one of the year’s most inventive releases – Lord knows she’s worked hard enough for it.”