Marika Hackman announces new album ‘Big Sigh’ and UK/European tour

Marika Hackman has announced her new album ‘Big Sigh’, released its lead single ‘Hanging’ and has shared the dates for a UK and European tour.

‘Big Sigh’ marks Hackman’s fourth studio album and the singer has revealed in a press release that it was the “hardest record” she has made. The first track from the LP, ‘Hanging’, is a slow-sombre cut that is juxtaposed with loud guitars towards the end.

Speaking about the song, Hackman explained: “‘Hanging’ is reflecting on a difficult past relationship and how you can trap yourself in a situation where you’re unable to grow into the next stage of your life.

“The line ‘Yeah you were a part of me, I’m so relieved it hurts’ is describing how painful it still is to break up even if it’s not right.”

Her upcoming album has been described as an edifying blend of sadness, stress and lust, but mostly – and crucially – that of relief. Last month, Hackman released the track ‘No Caffeine’ – which marked her first single in four years – and will be featured on the LP.

‘Big Sigh’ is set for release on January 12 via Chrysalis Records. Pre-order the LP here. An indie exclusive vinyl that contains a limited edition screen-print created by Hackman will be available at Rough Trade shops and on their webstore. Signed vinyls and CDs which include a bonus acoustic disc will be available on Hackman’s official store.

Hackman has also announced a 2024 UK and EU tour. Fans who pre-order the LP will be granted pre-sale access. Pre-sale will begin on Thursday, October 12 and general sale will begin on Friday, October 13. Visit here for tickets and check out the full list of dates below.

Marika Hackman 2024 UK and EU tour dates are:

MARCH

12 – Glasgow, Scotland – Oran Mor

14 – Manchester, England – Canvas

15 – Leeds, England – The Wardrobe

16 – Newcastle upon Tyne, England – The Cluny

18 – Brighton, England – Concorde 2

19 – Birmingham, England – Castle & Falcon

20 – Bristol, England – Strange Brew

21 – London, England – Hackney Church

APRIL

8 – Brussels, Belgium – Botanique

9 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Tolhuistuin

11 – Berlin, Germany – Hole44

12 – Hamburg, Germany – Molotow

14 – Cologne, Germany – Artheater

15 – Paris, France – Petit Bain

‘Big Sigh’ tracklist is:

1. ‘The Ground’

2. ‘No Caffeine’

3. ‘Big Sigh’

4. ‘Blood’

5. ‘Hanging’

6. ‘The Lonely House’

7. ‘Vitamins’

8. ‘Slime’

9. ‘Please Don’t Be So Kind’

10. ‘The Yellow Mile’

Hackman’s previous LP was 2020’s ‘Covers‘. In a four-star review of the album, NME said: “Created in lockdown, ’Covers’ offered Hackman a way to stay creative without pressuring herself to find the inspiration to write a record from scratch in this stifling time.

“Intimate and inventive, it’s a beautiful exercise – and one that could provide a bridge between last year’s ‘Any Human Friend’ and the musician’s planned return to melancholic material on her next original work.”